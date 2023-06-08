Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Garcia is available when the Cincinnati Reds take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Red Sox) he went 0-for-4.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Dodgers Player Props
|Reds vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Dodgers
|Reds vs Dodgers Odds
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .224 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (25.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.182
|AVG
|.256
|.265
|OBP
|.298
|.273
|SLG
|.372
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|7
|13/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.25), 22nd in WHIP (1.096), and seventh in K/9 (10.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.