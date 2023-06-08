Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .270 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 65.1% of his games this year (28 of 43), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in two of 43 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.9% of his games this year, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this year (32.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (7-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh.
