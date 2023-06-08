Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (29-33) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on June 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (7-4) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (3-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds' ATS record is 4-3-0 over their previous 10 matchups (seven of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Reds have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.7 runs per game (290 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

