The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting Mookie Betts to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams take the field on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +185. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The contest's over/under is listed at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +185 10 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -125

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Reds' record against the spread is 4-3-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those contests).

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 62 games with a total this season.

The Reds are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-17 12-16 10-16 19-17 16-26 13-7

