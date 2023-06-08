How to Watch the Reds vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Reds Player Props
|Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 51 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 290 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .334.
- The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.436 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (3-4) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up 10 earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Ashcraft has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-8
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-6
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Miles Mikolas
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
|6/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Zack Greinke
|6/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Lyles
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.