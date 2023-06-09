Fever vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Minnesota Lynx (1-6) welcome in the Indiana Fever (1-5) after losing three home games in a row. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Lynx matchup.
Fever vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Lynx (-3.5)
|163.5
|-155
|+122
Fever vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx have won two games against the spread this season.
- The Fever have won all three of their games against the spread this year.
- Minnesota has been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Indiana has won each of its three games this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- This season, games featuring the Lynx have gone over the point total twice.
- Fever games have gone over the point total twice this year.
