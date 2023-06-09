Aliyah Boston and the Minnesota Lynx will duke it out when the Indiana Fever (1-5) play the Lynx (1-6) at Target Center on Friday, June 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota enters this contest after an 80-78 win over Washington. The Lynx's leading scorer was Kayla McBride, who finished with 24 points. Indiana is coming into this game having lost to Chicago 108-103 in their last outing. Boston led the team with 25 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-150 to win)

Lynx (-150 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+125 to win)

Fever (+125 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-3.5)

Lynx (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Fever Season Stats

In 2023, the Fever are seventh in the WNBA on offense (80.8 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (86.7 points allowed).

Indiana is the second-best team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (37.3) and is ranked eighth in rebounds conceded (35.5).

This season the Fever are third-worst in the WNBA in assists at 17.2 per game.

Indiana is eighth in the league in turnovers per game (13.7) and worst in turnovers forced (10.7).

The Fever are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made (7.7 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Indiana gives up 7.7 3-pointers per game and concedes 35.7% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and ninth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever put up more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (76.7) last season.

At home, Indiana allowed 90.6 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 87.6.

At home, the Fever drained 7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than they averaged on the road (6.6). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (34%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won once.

The Fever have a record of 1-4 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Indiana has four wins in games against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Indiana is 4-1 against the spread.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Fever.

