After hitting .250 with four doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .271 with nine doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

In 65.9% of his games this season (29 of 44), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 27.3% of his games this season, Newman has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings