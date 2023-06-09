How to Watch the Orioles vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Aaron Hicks and the Baltimore Orioles will try to defeat Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Orioles vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 71 total home runs.
- Baltimore ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .414.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
- Baltimore is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (303 total).
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Orioles strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Baltimore has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- Baltimore has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles average MLB's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.338).
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Fueled by 174 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 25th in MLB with a .380 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 237 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.
- The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.411 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Wells (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Wells heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Wells will try to build upon a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
- In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Daniel Lynch heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits against the Colorado Rockies.
- Lynch has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-0
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Alex Cobb
|6/4/2023
|Giants
|W 8-3
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/6/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Freddy Peralta
|6/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-2
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Corbin Burnes
|6/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Colin Rea
|6/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Daniel Lynch
|6/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|Brady Singer
|6/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|-
|6/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Chris Bassitt
|6/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|José Berríos
|6/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Yusei Kikuchi
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|-
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Graham Ashcraft
