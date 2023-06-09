Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take the field against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 51 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 179 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 11th in the majors with 290 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.04 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Ben Lively (3-3) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Lively has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In six appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Home Andrew Abbott Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers W 8-6 Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Graham Ashcraft Daniel Lynch

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.