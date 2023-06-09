In the series opener on Friday, June 9, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) match up with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (29-34). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +145 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-7, 4.23 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (3-3, 3.03 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Reds and Cardinals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+145), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Reds are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 34 times and won 14, or 41.2%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 5-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (41.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 1-5 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Reds have come away with 21 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Kevin Newman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +1400 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.