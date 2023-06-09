You can find player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds heading into their matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

India Stats

India has put up 67 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.360/.417 on the season.

India will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .225 with a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI (64 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .286/.365/.482 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (2-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.23), 54th in WHIP (1.394), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 3 5.2 4 4 1 5 1 at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1 at Cubs May. 10 5.0 7 6 6 3 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .286/.385/.491 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 63 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.316/.455 so far this season.

Arenado heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

