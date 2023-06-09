Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 64 hits and an OBP of .365 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- In 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%) Steer has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Steer has an RBI in 24 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (50.0%), including four games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-7) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.23), 54th in WHIP (1.394), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
