Stuart Fairchild -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .224.

In 22 of 52 games this season (42.3%) Fairchild has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.5%).

In 52 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Fairchild has had an RBI in 13 games this year (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (30.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings