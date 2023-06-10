Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jake Fraley (coming off going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cardinals Odds
|Reds vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cardinals
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.
- Fraley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 59.3% of his 54 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (11.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (44.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (14.8%).
- In 15 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.267
|AVG
|.256
|.333
|OBP
|.367
|.422
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|21
|20/8
|K/BB
|15/14
|5
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.