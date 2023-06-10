On Saturday, Kevin Newman (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .270 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Newman has had a hit in 30 of 45 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (24.4%).

In 45 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Newman has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 45 games (31.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 19 .258 AVG .288 .297 OBP .377 .366 SLG .379 6 XBH 6 2 HR 0 14 RBI 6 16/5 K/BB 6/9 4 SB 0

