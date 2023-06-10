Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Luke Maile -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .226.
- In 45.8% of his 24 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.350
|.222
|OBP
|.409
|.262
|SLG
|.750
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|4
|15/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
