Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Busch Stadium on Saturday, starting at 2:15 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

India has 67 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .275/.355/.410 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 65 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.367/.480 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Mikolas has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 49th in WHIP (1.339), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 4 5.0 10 2 2 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 8.0 3 0 0 10 1 at Reds May. 25 7.0 5 0 0 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .280/.378/.481 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 65 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.319/.469 on the year.

Arenado has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

