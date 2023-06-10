Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cardinals on June 10, 2023
Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Busch Stadium on Saturday, starting at 2:15 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
India Stats
- India has 67 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .275/.355/.410 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 65 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .286/.367/.480 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Mikolas has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
- The 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 49th in WHIP (1.339), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|5.0
|10
|2
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Reds
|May. 25
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Abbott's player props with BetMGM.
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .280/.378/.481 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 65 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .272/.319/.469 on the year.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.