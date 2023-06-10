The St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) will look to Andrew Knizner, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (4-2) against the Reds and Andrew Abbott (1-0).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (1-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.

He has a .00 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .053 against him over his one appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (4-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.74 and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .282 in 13 games this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 49th in WHIP (1.339), and 55th in K/9 (7.2).

Miles Mikolas vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 294 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They have 551 hits, 11th in baseball, with 51 home runs (26th in the league).

The Reds have gone 5-for-26 in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.