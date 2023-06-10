Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 65 hits and an OBP of .367 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 41st in slugging.
- In 67.2% of his 61 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has driven in a run in 24 games this year (39.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%).
- In 50.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.293
|AVG
|.279
|.388
|OBP
|.344
|.457
|SLG
|.505
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|15
|22/16
|K/BB
|26/10
|5
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 63 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
