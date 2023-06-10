On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati with 65 hits and an OBP of .367 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 41st in slugging.
  • In 67.2% of his 61 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer has driven in a run in 24 games this year (39.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%).
  • In 50.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 29
.293 AVG .279
.388 OBP .344
.457 SLG .505
10 XBH 16
4 HR 4
17 RBI 15
22/16 K/BB 26/10
5 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 63 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.