Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuart Fairchild -- batting .194 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Fairchild has had a hit in 23 of 53 games this season (43.4%), including multiple hits seven times (13.2%).
- In 53 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 14 games this season (26.4%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (30.2%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.188
|AVG
|.274
|.312
|OBP
|.357
|.328
|SLG
|.425
|5
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|12
|26/9
|K/BB
|23/9
|2
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 49th in WHIP (1.339), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
