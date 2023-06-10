Stuart Fairchild -- batting .194 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is hitting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • Fairchild has had a hit in 23 of 53 games this season (43.4%), including multiple hits seven times (13.2%).
  • In 53 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • In 14 games this season (26.4%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (30.2%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 27
.188 AVG .274
.312 OBP .357
.328 SLG .425
5 XBH 10
2 HR 0
7 RBI 12
26/9 K/BB 23/9
2 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas (4-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 49th in WHIP (1.339), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
