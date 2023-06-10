Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks while batting .249.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (6.6%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has had an RBI in 22 games this year (36.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.2%).
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.9%.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.248
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.331
|.350
|SLG
|.375
|6
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|12
|32/14
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
