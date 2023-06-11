After batting .182 with two doubles, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is batting .167 with two doubles and nine walks.

Casali has had a base hit in nine of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 25 games played this year, he has not homered.

Casali has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (24.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .188 AVG .143 .297 OBP .294 .219 SLG .179 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 8/4 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings