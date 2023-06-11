On Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Phoenix Mercury (1-5) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Indiana Fever (2-5). It airs at 5:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Fever are 5-1-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury have won one game against the spread this year.

Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

A total of three out of the Fever's games this season have gone over the point total.

Mercury games have gone over the point total three out of times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.