The Indiana Fever (1-5) play the Phoenix Mercury (1-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 85 Fever 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 166.2

Fever vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Indiana is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

Out of Indiana's games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever's offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 80.8 points per game, has played better than their second-worst defense (86.7 points allowed per game).

Indiana is allowing 35.5 rebounds per game this season (eighth-ranked in WNBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 37.3 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Fever, who are eighth in the league with 13.7 turnovers per game, are forcing 10.7 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Fever are seventh in the WNBA with 7.7 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

The Fever are surrendering 7.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 35.7% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

Indiana has taken 69.2% two-pointers and 30.8% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 75.1% are two-pointers and 24.9% are threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.