Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jonathan India (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- India has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has gone deep in five games this year (7.7%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.8% of his games this season, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.323
|AVG
|.228
|.413
|OBP
|.299
|.516
|SLG
|.309
|16
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|11
|21/16
|K/BB
|30/11
|7
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Wainwright (2-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has a 5.97 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .326 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.