Sunday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) and the Cincinnati Reds (30-35) clashing at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on June 11.

The Cardinals will look to Adam Wainwright (2-1) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (1-4).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have gone 1-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (five of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Reds have been victorious in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 19-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (302 total, 4.6 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

