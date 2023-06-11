Paul Goldschmidt and Spencer Steer will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 51 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 302 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.449 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (1-4) will take the mound for the Reds, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, June 1.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Greene will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers W 8-6 Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Abbott Cristian Javier 6/17/2023 Astros - Away Hunter Greene J.P. France

