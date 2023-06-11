Jonathan India and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Sunday (first pitch at 2:15 PM ET).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

India has collected 68 hits with 16 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.359/.413 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.367/.483 so far this season.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a double, four walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Wainwright Stats

Adam Wainwright (2-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, Wainwright has not yet earned a quality start.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jun. 5 5.1 8 3 3 3 2 vs. Royals May. 29 5.0 9 3 3 6 2 at Reds May. 23 5.2 8 5 5 2 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 5.2 5 5 2 1 3 at Red Sox May. 12 5.0 7 4 4 2 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 37 walks and 28 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.382/.486 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 67 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .276/.325/.481 slash line on the season.

Arenado enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

