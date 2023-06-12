At +900, the Cincinnati Bengals sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.

Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last year (eighth in NFL), and it surrendered 335.7 yards per game (16th) on defense.

Last season the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 on the road.

When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

In addition, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Browns September 10 1 - +3000 Ravens September 17 2 - +1800 Rams September 25 3 - +8000 @ Titans October 1 4 - +12500 @ Cardinals October 8 5 - +20000 Seahawks October 15 6 - +3000 @ 49ers October 29 8 - +900 Bills November 5 9 - +800 Texans November 12 10 - +15000 @ Ravens November 16 11 - +1800 Steelers November 26 12 - +5000 @ Jaguars December 4 13 - +2500 Colts December 10 14 - +8000 Vikings December 17 15 - +5000 @ Steelers December 23 16 - +5000 @ Chiefs December 31 17 - +650 Browns January 7 18 - +3000

Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:21 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.