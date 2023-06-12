Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +900, the Cincinnati Bengals sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.
Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.
- Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last year (eighth in NFL), and it surrendered 335.7 yards per game (16th) on defense.
- Last season the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 on the road.
- When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.
- The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).
- In addition, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.
- Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).
- Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|@ Browns
|September 10
|1
|-
|+3000
|Ravens
|September 17
|2
|-
|+1800
|Rams
|September 25
|3
|-
|+8000
|@ Titans
|October 1
|4
|-
|+12500
|@ Cardinals
|October 8
|5
|-
|+20000
|Seahawks
|October 15
|6
|-
|+3000
|@ 49ers
|October 29
|8
|-
|+900
|Bills
|November 5
|9
|-
|+800
|Texans
|November 12
|10
|-
|+15000
|@ Ravens
|November 16
|11
|-
|+1800
|Steelers
|November 26
|12
|-
|+5000
|@ Jaguars
|December 4
|13
|-
|+2500
|Colts
|December 10
|14
|-
|+8000
|Vikings
|December 17
|15
|-
|+5000
|@ Steelers
|December 23
|16
|-
|+5000
|@ Chiefs
|December 31
|17
|-
|+650
|Browns
|January 7
|18
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:21 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.