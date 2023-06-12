Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
As of June 18 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.
Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.
- Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.
- Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334.0 yards allowed per game) last season.
- Last season the Colts won only two games at home and two on the road.
- As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.
- The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.
Colts Impact Players
- On the ground, Jonathan Taylor had four touchdowns and 861 yards (78.3 per game) last year.
- In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 143 yards.
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 15 games a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin posted 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.
Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Jaguars
|September 10
|1
|-
|+2500
|@ Texans
|September 17
|2
|-
|+15000
|@ Ravens
|September 24
|3
|-
|+1800
|Rams
|October 1
|4
|-
|+8000
|Titans
|October 8
|5
|-
|+12500
|@ Jaguars
|October 15
|6
|-
|+2500
|Browns
|October 22
|7
|-
|+3000
|Saints
|October 29
|8
|-
|+3000
|@ Panthers
|November 5
|9
|-
|+8000
|@ Patriots
|November 12
|10
|-
|+5000
|Buccaneers
|November 26
|12
|-
|+12500
|@ Titans
|December 3
|13
|-
|+12500
|@ Bengals
|December 10
|14
|-
|+900
|Steelers
|December 17
|15
|-
|+5000
|@ Falcons
|December 24
|16
|-
|+8000
|Raiders
|December 31
|17
|-
|+8000
|Texans
|January 7
|18
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:24 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.