Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.2% of those games.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- India has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (60.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.323
|AVG
|.228
|.413
|OBP
|.303
|.516
|SLG
|.331
|16
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|12
|21/16
|K/BB
|30/12
|7
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.05), 22nd in WHIP (1.110), and 59th in K/9 (6.7).
