Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .242 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Maile has recorded a hit in 12 of 25 games this year (48.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Maile has driven home a run in five games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.375
|.222
|OBP
|.423
|.262
|SLG
|.792
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|7
|15/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.05), 22nd in WHIP (1.110), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.
