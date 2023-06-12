Salvador Perez and Spencer Steer will be among the stars on display when the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Reds vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 52 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 189 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 306 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.

The Reds rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.03) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.444 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Weaver has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Dodgers W 8-6 Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros - Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros - Away Luke Weaver Hunter Brown

