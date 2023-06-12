How to Watch the Reds vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
Salvador Perez and Spencer Steer will be among the stars on display when the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
Reds vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Explore More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 52 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 189 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored 306 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.
- The Reds rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.03) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined 1.444 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luke Weaver (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Weaver has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-6
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Miles Mikolas
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
|6/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Zack Greinke
|6/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Daniel Lynch
|6/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|J.P. France
|6/17/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Bielak
|6/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Hunter Brown
