Bobby Witt Jr. and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the Cincinnati Reds play at Kauffman Stadium on Monday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

India has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 28 walks and 32 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .275/.360/.422 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has recorded 66 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.362/.474 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Greinke Stats

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Greinke has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.05), 22nd in WHIP (1.110), and 59th in K/9 (6.7).

Greinke Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jun. 6 4.1 4 5 1 3 0 at Cardinals May. 30 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 5.0 4 1 1 5 1 at White Sox May. 19 5.2 5 2 2 4 0 at Brewers May. 13 5.0 3 2 2 5 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has nine doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 28 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .239/.271/.417 on the year.

Witt Jr. will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double and an RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs, eight walks and 36 RBI (63 total hits).

He's slashing .273/.308/.502 so far this season.

Perez enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

