The Kansas City Royals (18-47) host the Cincinnati Reds (31-35) to start a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Monday. The Royals are on the back of a series defeat to the Orioles, and the Reds a series win over the Cardinals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-6) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (1-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greinke - KC (1-6, 4.05 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.27 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2 with a 6.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.27, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.

Weaver has one quality start under his belt this year.

Weaver enters the game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In one of his nine total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will send Greinke (1-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 4.05 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .250.

He has one quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Greinke has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 47th, 1.110 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.