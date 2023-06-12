Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Spencer Steer (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 66 hits and an OBP of .362 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 42 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has an RBI in 25 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.293
|AVG
|.271
|.388
|OBP
|.336
|.457
|SLG
|.492
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|18
|22/16
|K/BB
|26/11
|5
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 47th, 1.110 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
