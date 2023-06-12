Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .230 with a triple, a home run and five walks.

Benson has gotten at least one hit in 40.9% of his games this year (nine of 22), with at least two hits three times (13.6%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Benson has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In four of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .143 AVG .346 .211 OBP .393 .229 SLG .423 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 16/3 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings