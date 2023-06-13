Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indianapolis Colts have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.
Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.
- The Colts and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- From an offensive standpoint, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the NFL with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).
- The Colts won just two games at home last season and two on the road.
- Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.
- The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.
Colts Impact Players
- In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Taylor also had 28 receptions for 143 yards and zero TDs.
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.
- Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).
- Zaire Franklin registered 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Jaguars
|September 10
|1
|-
|+2500
|@ Texans
|September 17
|2
|-
|+15000
|@ Ravens
|September 24
|3
|-
|+1800
|Rams
|October 1
|4
|-
|+8000
|Titans
|October 8
|5
|-
|+12500
|@ Jaguars
|October 15
|6
|-
|+2500
|Browns
|October 22
|7
|-
|+3000
|Saints
|October 29
|8
|-
|+3000
|@ Panthers
|November 5
|9
|-
|+8000
|@ Patriots
|November 12
|10
|-
|+5000
|Buccaneers
|November 26
|12
|-
|+12500
|@ Titans
|December 3
|13
|-
|+12500
|@ Bengals
|December 10
|14
|-
|+900
|Steelers
|December 17
|15
|-
|+5000
|@ Falcons
|December 24
|16
|-
|+8000
|Raiders
|December 31
|17
|-
|+8000
|Texans
|January 7
|18
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.