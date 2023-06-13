Curt Casali -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .172 with two doubles and nine walks.

In 10 of 26 games this season, Casali has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this year.

In four games this season, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 26 games so far this season.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .188 AVG .156 .297 OBP .289 .219 SLG .188 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 8/4 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings