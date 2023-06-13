How to Watch the Fever vs. Mystics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (2-6) will host the Washington Mystics (5-3) after losing three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Fever vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Fever vs. Mystics
- Indiana's 79.8 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 73.3 Washington allows to opponents.
- Indiana's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than Washington has given up to its opponents (39.7%).
- The Fever have put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games they shoot above 39.7% from the field.
- Indiana shoots 32.4% from three-point distance this season. That's 3.6 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (28.8%).
- The Fever are 2-2 when shooting over 28.8% as a team from three-point range.
- Washington and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Washington averaging 0.1 fewer rebounds per game.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.