Player prop bet options for Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India and others are listed when the Kansas City Royals host the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

India Stats

India has 71 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.360/.422 so far this season.

India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 12 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .278/.360/.468 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Jordan Lyles Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Lyles Stats

Jordan Lyles (0-10) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

Lyles will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 46th in WHIP (1.276), and 61st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lyles Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jun. 7 7.0 6 5 5 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 5.0 2 1 1 8 1 vs. Nationals May. 26 5.0 6 5 5 2 3 at White Sox May. 20 5.0 4 5 4 5 3 at Brewers May. 14 2.1 4 7 7 2 3

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has nine doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped 21 bases.

He's slashing .237/.277/.414 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 65 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashing .275/.310/.513 on the season.

Perez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 12 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

