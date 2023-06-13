Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.226 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.360) and total hits (66) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has had a hit in 42 of 64 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 18 times (28.1%).
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.1% of his games this season, Steer has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (48.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.293
|AVG
|.264
|.388
|OBP
|.333
|.457
|SLG
|.479
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|18
|22/16
|K/BB
|28/12
|5
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-10 with a 6.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.72 ERA ranks 67th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
