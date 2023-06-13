TJ Friedl -- hitting .282 with seven doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .314 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 68.9% of his games this season (31 of 45), with at least two hits 16 times (35.6%).

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (8.9%).

He has scored in 15 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .307 AVG .321 .376 OBP .345 .573 SLG .407 11 XBH 7 3 HR 0 17 RBI 4 16/7 K/BB 18/3 3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings