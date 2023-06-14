Wednesday, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds face the Kansas City Royals and Daniel Lynch, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .223.

In 23 of 42 games this year (54.8%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has an RBI in 10 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .172 AVG .264 .262 OBP .333 .241 SLG .403 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 4 RBI 13 21/7 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 2

