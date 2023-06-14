Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kevin Newman -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on June 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has 11 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .270.
- Newman has picked up a hit in 31 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.9% of his games this season, Newman has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 47 games (31.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|.258
|AVG
|.286
|.297
|OBP
|.366
|.366
|SLG
|.386
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|8
|16/5
|K/BB
|6/9
|4
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
