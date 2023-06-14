Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Reds vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (53).

Cincinnati is 21st in baseball, slugging .392.

The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (316 total, 4.6 per game).

The Reds' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Reds strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.438).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ben Lively makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Lively is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Lively is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

In two of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros - Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros - Away Luke Weaver Hunter Brown 6/19/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies - Home Ben Lively Kyle Freeland

