Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on June 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 67 hits and an OBP of .359, both of which lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Steer has had a hit in 43 of 65 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.7%).

In eight games this season, he has homered (12.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Steer has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (40.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (13.8%).

He has scored in 31 games this season (47.7%), including four multi-run games (6.2%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .293 AVG .264 .388 OBP .331 .457 SLG .472 10 XBH 17 4 HR 4 17 RBI 19 22/16 K/BB 29/12 5 SB 0

