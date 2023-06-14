Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Stuart Fairchild (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks while batting .232.
- In 45.6% of his games this season (26 of 57), Fairchild has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.3%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this year (16 of 57), with two or more RBI four times (7.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33.3% of his games this year (19 of 57), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.188
|AVG
|.264
|.312
|OBP
|.337
|.328
|SLG
|.425
|5
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|14
|26/9
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.41 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
