The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (hitting .342 in his past 10 games, with seven doubles, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .321.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 32 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 6.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (30.4%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), including four multi-run games (8.7%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .307 AVG .333 .376 OBP .364 .573 SLG .417 11 XBH 7 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 16/7 K/BB 18/4 3 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings